There’s not a more congenial spot than “Camelot.”
Yes, that “Camelot” — the 1960 Broadway musical with a cast of 40-50 players and an orchestra of comparable size — but whittled down to a cast of six backed by six musicians.
That is the amazing production currently on Asolo Rep’s third stage its outdoor stage.
This is not the first production on the new venue but to so transform one of the biggest of Broadway shows to the front entrance area of the building housing the company’s normal theater is simply more proof of the creativity to be found at Asolo Rep in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Instead of the elegantly restored Dunfermiline, Scotland Opera House, operating as the Mertz Theatre, because of the pandemic, the building’s entrance, including its steps, became the stage.
The circular drive in front of the building houses the audience in individual parties socially distance from one another. A tech booth with all the gear needed is at the back of the driveway area facing the stage.
Making it all the more magical is the use of the entire front of the building as part of the show even though all the action is confined to the “stage” area. Changing light patterns on the area of the building beyond the stage becomes an important part of this production
Directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, this musical adaptation maintains its big impact despite its diminutive cast of six players and six musicians. Staging and lighting definitely play an important role in that outcome and Rosenthal certainly had a hand in all of that and more.
This production also features new orchestrations by Steve Orich but nothing to detract from the classic Lerner and Loewe original.
Even those who never saw the 1960-era production, probably know much of the music from that exquisite musical.
The story begins in winter at Camelot — on the eve of the nuptials that will unite King Arthur and Guenevier.
“I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight?” gets the show off to a rousing beginning with a magical setting in the woods at Camelot — “There is Not a More Congenial Spot...”
Arthur vows to make his kingdom even more so by creating a new order of chivalry. Lancelot suggests a round table which will will serve to make all the men equals but then as the story progresses and Lancelot falls in love with the queen, just how equal can equal be?
“What Do the Simple Folk Do?”
“Happiness is a virtue,” says the king. “You cannot be evil and happy.”
Songs such as “If Ever I Would Leave You” have stood the test of time and the three leads work so well together that perhaps Merlin really is there on that “new” stage. Actually he may well have been responsible for the lack of traffic noise despite the building’s proximity to U.S. 41.
The musicians are: Nick Bruno on percussion, Chris Pefis on Cello, Judi Glover as pianist and assistant music driector, Ally Jenkins on violin, Steve Orich as conductor/music director and Bill Swartzbaugh as bass player.
Because of the need for social distanced seating, fewer people can see each performance but there was no doubt as to audience appreciation even on a night as chilly as it was on Saturday. Also, consider that because of social distance seating, it will feel colder than it would inside the Mertz. Dress accordingly to get the most enjoyment from this special production.
“Camelot” continues through April 1, with evening performances at 8 p.m. outside on the newly created stage area.
For tickets, go to asolo.org or call 800-351-8000.
