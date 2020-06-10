SARASOTA — Asolo Rep announced it has adjusted its dates for its four-part new musical competition, “Ground Floor: Making Musicals.”
“Fountain,” which is part 2 of the series, “was postponed in solidarity with black communities across the nation.”
It was originally supposed to take place June 4.
It is now set for June 11; remaining performances were each bumped to a week later.
“The four-part new musical competition consists of four new and original musicals that will be broadcast live on the theater’s Facebook and YouTube pages,” it said in a news release. “Each 30-minute session consists of a 15-minute preview performance of one new musical, followed by a 15-minute discussion with the playwright/composer and James Monaghan, Asolo Rep literary manager, and Celine Rosenthal, Asolo Rep associate artistic director, who serves as the director of the Ground Floor Series and is also directing all four musicals.”
After the four musicals have aired, the audience will be asked to vote for their favorite and the winner will receive a full staged reading at Asolo Rep.
Schedule:
• “The Fountain” book, music and lyrics by Christopher Anselmo and Jared Corak at 6 p.m. June 11
• “Johnny and the Devil’s Box” book, music and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman at 6 p.m. June 25
• “Maya” book and music by Cheeyang Ng. Book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels at 6 p.m. July 9
The series began May 21 with Sophie Blanchard’s “High Flyin” Rock and Roll Extravaganza.” Book, music and lyrics by Lizzie Hagstedt.
“Patrons may access the livestream by visiting the Asolo Rep Facebook page where the video will appear at the top of the page,” it said. “Viewers can also watch on Asolo Rep’s YouTube Live ... Asolo Rep will also post a recording of each broadcast on its Facebook and YouTube channels.”
