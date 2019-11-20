SARASOTA — Asolo Repertory Theatre is the first theater in the Southeastern United States to have “GalaPro accessible captioning and translation technology,” according to a news release.
GalaPro is a free app to give patrons captions of a performance in real time.
“The captions are activated by the voice of the actors on stage, providing an authentic, live theatrical experience,” according to the theater. “The app can only be used when the device is in airplane mode and automatically dims the smartphone’s screen as to not disturb the experience of surrounding patrons.”
The technology was unveiled during a recent performance of “The Sound of Music” and will be available during the Nov. 23 matinee performance with captions available in English and Spanish.
“Now in its fifth season, IllumiNation is a series of performances and events promoting cross-cultural conversations in the community,” it said. “GalaPro will be available for all performances of ‘The Sound of Music’ from Nov. 23 onward.”
They plan on offering it for Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” “The Lifespan of a Fact” and “Into the Breeches!” along with shows in future seasons.
“We are thrilled to be among the first regional theaters in the country to utilize GalaPro’s cutting-edge technology,” Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards said in the news release. “It aligns perfectly with our mission to produce world-class theater that is inclusive and accessible for all and our firm belief that the theater is a place where everyone is welcome.”
“GalaPro’s mission is to make the entertainment industry inclusive for everyone and we are thrilled to have Asolo Rep join us,” GalaPro CEO Yonat Burlin said in the news release. “GalaPro’s innovative technology opens the doors to new audiences and with Asolo Rep will be operating for the first time in a self-producing house in the Southeast United States.”
For more information, visit: asolorep.org/visit/amenities-accessibility.
For more information on GalaPro, visit: www.galapro.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.