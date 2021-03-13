SARASOTA – Asolo Rep’s Access to the Arts program offering "Hamlet, Prince of Cuba" for schools and educational institutions by online streaming.
"Students and educators are invited to view this exciting reimaging of Shakespeare’s iconic production filmed live in 2012 with a student audience," it said in a news release.
It was directed by Michael Donald Edwards who collaborated with playwright Nilo Cruz on the translation.
"Presented with the original Shakespeare in subtitles, 'Hamlet, Prince of Cuba' transports the story from Denmark to Havana, 1898," it said. "This easily accessed production introduces students to Shakespeare’s vibrant storytelling in Spanish, a language spoken by more than 1 in 5 Floridians."
The production gives a new perspective for students who see the theme of Hamlet set among the Cuban ruling elite, the news release said.
"'Hamlet, Prince of Cuba,' is a project I care passionately about and prepared for over several years, guided by the experiences of fantastic theatre makers like Nilo Cruz, Jesse Ontiveros, and Frankie J. Alvarez," said Edwards, who is the Asolo Rep producing artistic director. "It is wonderful that the project can live on and serve as an educational tool to introduce or deepen student’s connection to Shakespeare across cultures and languages. The footage has been carefully and thrillingly reconstructed to give this new audience a chance to experience the magic of the show from the safety and convenience of their classrooms."
Asolo Rep also created an interactive curriculum in both English and Spanish.
"'Hamlet, Prince of Cuba,' is one of two Shakespearean productions currently available for educational viewing. Through April 28, educators also can access an innovative filmed version of Shakespeare’s 'A Midsummer Night's Dream,'" it said.
For more information, visit www.asolo.org or email education@asolo.org.
