SARASOTA — Asolo Rep continues its winter repertory season with the recent Broadway sizzling hit dramedy “The Lifespan of a Fact,” by Jeremy Kareken and David Murrell and Gordon Farrell.
Directed by Asolo Rep Associate Artistic Director Celine Rosenthal, “The Lifespan of a Fact” previews Jan. 22 and 23, opens Jan. 24 and runs through March 19 in rotating repertory in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.
At a high-end struggling magazine, millennial fact-checker Jim is eager to prove he has what it takes to his demanding editor, Emily. His first assignment: to fact check a groundbreaking essay by a famous author that offers a glimmer of hope to the publication’s future, reeling from dwindling circulation and shrinking ad sales.
But as he dives into the article, he discovers that the essay is riddled with inaccuracy after inaccuracy, and so begins the heated battle between truth and fact and right and wrong.
“‘The Lifespan of a Fact’ is remarkably pertinent — it hits right on the pulse of what is going on today in the world of media and politics,” said Asolo Rep producing artistic director Michael Donald Edwards. “It is one of the best plays I’ve seen recently, packed with razor-sharp dialogue and unexpected twists and turns that will keep audiences laughing, guessing and gasping. It also marks the perfect main stage debut for our brilliant associate artistic director, Celine Rosenthal.”
Tracy Michelle Arnold (Emily) returns to Asolo Rep, where she previously portrayed Regina in “The Little Foxes” (2017) and “Mary in Roe” (2018).
She has appeared in more than 60 productions at American Players Theatre, including Blanche in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” Arkadina in “The Seagull” and Linda in “Death of a Salesman.”
As a freshman at Harvard, Derek Speedy (Jim) was named one of Variety’s 110 Students to Watch “who represent the future of film, media and entertainment.” He was last seen as Jim in “Lifespan” at its regional premiere at the Gloucester Stage Company opposite Academy Award-nominee Lindsay Crouse.
Gene Weygandt (John) has appeared on Broadway in “Big” and “Wicked” and in the national tours of “A Christmas Carol” and “Wicked.”
His film credits include “The Birdcage” and “The Babe.” His television credits include “Empire,” “Chicago Fire,” “Boss,” “Home Improvement” and more.
Rosenthal is in her second season as associate artistic director of Asolo Rep. She is a Tony-nominated producer for “Leap of Faith” and “Seminar.”
Her work has been seen at the Tristan Bates Theatre in London, NYMF, New York City Center, MMAC, 54 Below, 59E59 and Abingdon Theatre, and in the Broadway’s Future Songbook Series at Lincoln Center.
Her recent projects include “Chicago” at Children’s Theatre Company in Minneapolis and “A Doll’s House” at The Studio Theatre.
“This play asks a simple question: ‘What is truth?’ Is it OK for storytellers to take poetic license? Is that dangerous or is that art?” Rosenthal said. “’The Lifespan of a Fact’ tackles difficult topics with humor, which is vital. If we can’t look at ourselves and laugh, analyze our behavior, and perhaps change our perspective then I think we’re lost. That’s why this play is important right now: it’s not just talking about something, it’s helping us laugh about it.”
