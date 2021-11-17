VENICE — Venice Theatre’s Stage 2 Series presents “Assisted Living the Musical: The Home … for the Holidays” in its Pinkerton Theatre Friday, Nov. 19, through Sunday, Dec. 19.
Brad Wages, who directed previous versions of the “Assisted Living” franchise, directs and choreographs two casts that split the duties of the month-long run.
The red cast stars Melissa Cripps, Bill Saro, Mary Rau-Foster, Derek Dutcher and Amy Blake. The green cast features Maryann Regal, Bill Saro, Lisa Taylor, Dan Cole and Sandi Wall. A schedule for each cast is listed at VeniceTheatre.org.
The action of this vaudeville-esque revue takes place in the lobby of the Pelican Roost Assisted Living “Home,” a large, over-55 retirement community where 21st century seniors are partying like it’s 1969.
The sequel to “Assisted Living the Musical” focuses on the crazy antics that happen at the Roost during the holiday season.
“Assisted Living the Musical: The Home … for the Holidays” was written by Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett, who have worked together for more than 20 years and have written and staged more than a dozen shows.
Bennett brings a lifetime of theater experience to the partnership, while Compton began living the creative life 30 years ago after escaping the clutches of corporate America. They live and write in Naples, Florida.
“The many characters at Pelican Roost sing and dance, revel and kvetch, celebrate and bloviate their way through Christmas and Hanukkah,” they said. “There are no sad songs, no Depends jokes and no f-bombs in ‘Assisted Living: The Home … for the Holidays.’ Everyone there is having way too much fun for that!”
The team has written songs with titles like “Ballad Of The Tennessee Walker” and “The Annual Pelican Roost Holiday Golf Cart Parade,” which give a sense of the show’s humor.
However the San Francisco Examiner’s review implies that the comedy goes beyond broad, describing it as, “gently funny; touching on topics near and dear to baby boomers and their parents.”
The San Francisco Chronicle calls it, “a feel good show with lots of laughs” and says to “bring your Mom and Dad, walkers and all.”
“Assisted Living the Musical: The Home … for the Holidays” will run for 30 performances through Dec. 19 at Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. The Saturday schedule varies between 2 p.m. matinees and 7:30 evening performances.
Due to high demand (the first weekend is already sold out) Wednesday matinees are scheduled for Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for students through 12th grade, $20 for college students and $34 for adults and are on sale now at VeniceTheatre.org; by phone at 941-488-1115; or via info@venicetheatre.net. The box office is not open for walk-up business.
Venice Theatre is carefully monitoring the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the area. Guidelines for masking and other precautions are decided within a week of each show’s opening.
The theater’s Covid-19 guidelines are kept up to date at VeniceTheatre.org.
