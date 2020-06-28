TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association issued updated safety and operating guidance after the Florida Department of Health issued an updated public health advisory.
The FRLA is encouraging Florida residents and visitors to wear masks in public, including at restaurants and hotels - and to continue practicing social distancing, it said in a news release.
“Ensuring employee and guest safety is of the utmost importance,” said Carol Dover, president and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “All Florida businesses must do everything possible to contribute to the health and safety of our communities."
She said they are "strongly urging" Floridians to adhere to executive orders, comply with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and other business regulators, along with following recommendations.
"These collective efforts will help ensure the safety of all Floridians and our visitors," she said.
For more information, visit https://frla.org/.
