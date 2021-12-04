At this dance studio, age doesn't matter

VENICE — Students at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Venice proved that dancing can be enjoyed at all stages -- and all ages -- of life.
"It's just like we're kids again," said Margaret Johnson, a student of the studio in her 80s.
Students of various ages, including some in their 80s and 90s, performed a burlesque show at the studio on a recent Friday night.
"For them, it's a different kind of exercise than going to the gym," said Enrique Curi, the dance studio's owner.
A group of over 15 students performed numbers from movies such as "Moulin Rouge" and "Chicago" alongside the studio's professional dancing teachers.
After one and a half months of rehearsals, the students had the chance to show their skills and perform for a room full of people.
"It made a change in my whole life," Johnson said about dancing at the studio.
Another student, Cathy Harper, said dancing stimulates the brain and was one of the best activities mentally, physically, and emotionally.
"It keeps you young," Harper said.
Dan Isola also said there were many positives to taking up dancing.
"All of us we are just amateurs... having fun," Isola said.
Many of the students who performed during Friday night's show had recently joined within the past few years.
However, some had been dancing for awhile, including Lynn Winstead, who is in her 90s.
Winstead said she had been dancing with Curi for 15 years and was the highest level student dancer in the studio at the gold level.
"This is what keeps them happy," Curi said about his students.
For Bobbi Schroeder, she had been dancing for four years and started going to the studio because she felt lonely and needed something to do.
"I came for one dance and was hooked," Schroeder said.
She said dancing at the studio has made her feel "alive."
While most of the students enjoy social dancing with some performances, a few students will be performing their burlesque show numbers for a competition in Orlando.
As part of the Fred Astaire Dance Studios across the country, the Venice students will be competing in the professional/amateur category in the Fred Astaire Dance Studios' National Dance Championships next week.
Schroeder and Dotti Lindsay will be two of the acts going to the competition starting Nov. 1. Lindsay said she enjoyed her dance number, from the movie "Sister Act," because it had a hint of comedy in it.
After dancing for three years, Lindsay said, the dance studio was the "reason we get up in the morning."
Since opening the Venice studio four years ago, Curi said the student numbers have been growing and notices how dancing "keeps them happy."
"That's our work ... for the moment, they feel young," Curi said.
