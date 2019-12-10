WEST VILLAGES - Not a professional baseball player but think you have the skills that can still help out a club?
The Atlanta Braves have a job fair on Saturday, Dec. 14 for 2020 seasonal staff.
The job fair is taking place at CoolToday Park, spring training home of the Braves, at 18800 South West Villages Parkway in West Villages.
"We encourage all who plan to attend the job fair to fill out an online application beforehand," a news release states.
There are about 30 different staff positions - many needing more than one worker - from bartenders to bat boys to grounds crew to line cooks to official scorer for the games.
Spring training for the Braves begins at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 with the Braves hosting the Baltimore Orioles.
In 2019, the Braves won the NL East with a record of 97-65 before falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in the Division Series.
The job fair starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at Gate 1 of CoolToday Park.
