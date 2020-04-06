One Christ Won City and Shine Media Production will present a free live-streaming Easter Sunrise event with the OCWC Venice Pastor’s Fellowships.

Venice Rising will be a celebration in song, scripture, and greeting. All viewers are invited to connect through a link at www.onechristwoncity.com at 7:14 a.m. April 12 for a live-stream of a celebration of the Resurrected Christ.

One Christ Won City was founded in May 2009 with a mission to encourage and support the family of Christian believers throughout the greater Venice area. It is the vision of OCWC that the family of believers, those brought together through faith in the precious blood of Jesus Christ, would be ONE so that our city would be WON for Him.

