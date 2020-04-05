Take your dance lessons at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Attitudes in Dance has moved its class schedule online for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic so that students can continue rehearsing for the school's annual recital in June at Venice Theatre.

 ZOOM SCREEN SHOT PROVIDED BY RENATA GAONA

VENICE — Students of Attitudes in Dance are not missing a beat during the COVID-19 pandemic which has closed similar businesses.

Owner Renata Gaona, with help from her daughter Victoria, 16, is offering a full class schedule online via Zoom.

Students can attend class in their own homes. The teachers can see watch of them and the students can see their teachers.

“We can prepare for the recital in June at Venice Theatre, Gaona said. “The musical ‘Chicago’ and the dance recital are the only two things still on the theater’s schedule for June.”

Gaona purchased the 30-year-old dance studio a year ago from founder Connie Winslow.

Located at The Rialto in Venice, the school offers classes in ballroom, tap, hip hop, jazz and ballet plus classes in the Silks, popularized by Cirque du Soleil and other circuses in recent years.

For more information about the current online classes, call 941-488-3664.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments