SOUTH VENICE — So far, so good, according to Venice Area Audubon Society President Jack Foard.
That’s his take on the South County courthouse renovation project and its impact on a nearby rookery.
Audubon members were initially concerned the noise and dust from trucks and bulldozers during construction of the RL Anderson Building would negatively impact birds at the rookery snuggled nearby the project.
Much to their surprise, however, the rookery may even be expanded.
The pond in front of the courthouse building has been filled in for parking. Plans also call for the creation of a large water retention lake behind the renovated facility.
Ultimately it will create more habitat for migrating and nesting birds.
Foard said an alligator and numerous turtles were removed from the front pond. Fishermen reportedly removed the gold fish. A number of bat houses were also moved closer to a half dozen existing rookery bat houses, which draw viewers at sundown when they swoop out.
At first, Foard said, there was a land bridge out to an island in the center of the new retention lake.
Foard asked construction project manager Daniel Cruz, working with Halfacre Construction and Kokolakis Contracting, if the land bridge leading to a small island in the lake might be removed. Cruz said Foard’s timing was perfect. He inquired and determined it could be removed, creating an island. That’s already taken place.
Once construction ceases, and water is allowed to fill the lake, it will look great, Foard said. He’s hoping Audubon will be allowed to establish bird friendly plants on its shore for birds to hide in.
“People don’t know the Venice Rookery was created from a burrow pit. They made an island in it and it morphed into a rookery. It’s kind of a miracle … that rookery,” Foard said
The Rookery has avian visitors year round.
Cruz began attending Audubon meetings about 18 months before construction began.
“We knew how it might affect us,” Foard said. “We knew exactly what was going on the whole time. I have to give him credit for that. ... He assured us they would keep noise to a minimum, which they’ve done so far.”
Foard also has his eye on a rebuild of Annex Road, which separates the retention lakes. A recent extension of that roadway leads from Tamiami Trail to Englwood Road.
“We are worried it will become a shortcut for people in a hurry,” Foard said. “We asked them to rebuild the roadway 50-100 feet away farther away from the rookery but that didn’t happen. Instead, they have speed bumps in there now, and are going to put in speed humps, which are a little bigger and a legitimate traffic calming (mechanism), so we’re not seeing too much of that (speeding) in the area now.”
He’s excited to see the retention lake and what he’s calling Audubon Island nearing completion.
“It looks like it’s almost done. They’re going to stop construction any day now, and stop the pump (which keeps rain from filling it in during the building process). It should fill up by September, and we will see what our island is going to look like,” Foard said.
