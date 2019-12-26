SOUTH VENICE — Venice Area Audubon Society is seeking volunteers to help instructors to teach second-graders in South Sarasota County schools how to look and listen for birds at the Venice Rookery.
“The Venice Area Audubon Rookery, internationally known to bird photographers, is freely open to all visitors from dawn to dusk every day of the year,” according to its website.
“The Rookery island’s deep lake is small enough so that from the shaded pavilion benches you hardly need binoculars for a clear view of the birds. Tangled invasive plants have been replaced by Florida-friendly vegetation so you can easily walk around the edge of the lake and watch bird activity on all sides of the island.”
The nesting months are December through May, the society said.
“Daytime activity includes great blue herons, great egrets, anhingas, snowy egrets, cattle egrets, glossy ibises, green herons, tricolored herons and black-crowned night-herons busily building or enhancing nests, courting, incubating eggs, and raising chicks,” the website notes.
Student field trips to the rookery begin the last week in January and run through the second week in April.
Training and materials for new volunteers will be provided and activities will be clearly explained so volunteers can be effective in the time they have with the students.
Those interested in helping or and those who would like more information, should contact Linda Soderquist at 941-270-7994 or linist@hotmail.com.
