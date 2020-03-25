VENICE - A man allegedly groped a young teenage girl in a Venice-area store on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Waters, 45, who was called a transient, was arrested after the incident.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated after receiving the report.
"According to the victim, she was in the check-out line at a local grocery store when Waters started talking to her," a news release states. "Waters reportedly asked the victim’s age and after she said she was 13 years old, Waters commented she was too young for him."
The victim said, and a surveillance video allegedly showed, Waters "reach out" and grope the girl.
"The victim pushed her shopping cart between she and Waters before fleeing the store and running home where she reported the incident to her parents," the news release states.
Waters, who reportedly lived in a wooded area near Jacaranda Boulevard, was found in the 1100 block of the road. Initially cooperative, he reportedly attempted to flee. Authorities later took him into custody.
The sheriff's office said Waters faces a single felony count of lewd or lascivious conduct on a minor under 18 years old along with a single misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the department stated.
He is in custody at Sarasota County Jail with an $8,000 bond.
