Rodolfo A. Ochoa

Rodolfo A. Ochoa

VENICE - In less than an hour after issuing a Silver Alert on Tuesday morning, a Sarasota man was located, authorities said. 

Rodolfo A. Ochoa, of the 2500 block of Ridge Avenue, went missing late Monday night.  

After issuing a Silver Alert at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Silver Alert was rescinded at 9:09 a.m. when he was found in the 1800 block of Myrtle Street in Sarasota. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments