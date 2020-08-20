PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced a missing teenager has been located.
The boy, who was 14 when he went missing on Aug. 11, was thought to be in the North Port or Venice area.
He turned 15 on Aug. 16.
Authorities from Charlotte County sought assistance from people throughout the region to find the teen, along with the Missing Center Support Center.
On Thursday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced the teen had been located.
No other information was released.
