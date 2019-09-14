SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide involving a parent and child.
According to authorities, Miguel Angel Castillo-Hernandez, 34, had sent a text message to the mother of his child “indicating the possible death of their 2-year-old infant daughter,” according to a news release.
Investigators learned of the text message while they were responding to a family disturbance about 7:30 p.m. Friday along Stardust Place in Sarasota.
“With assistance from multiple sheriff’s office units, a BOLO was issued for Castillo-Hernandez. Through investigation, deputies soon located Castillo-Hernandez and his infant child in a wooded area near the northeast corner of Bee Ridge Road and Honore Avenue,” the news release states.
The father and daughter were both unconscious and unresponsive.
“Responding deputies rendered aid and attempted CPR on both Castillo-Hernandez as well as the infant, but were unsuccessful. The child was rushed to Doctors Hospital where she was pronounced deceased,” it said.
The preliminary investigation suggests Castillo-Hernandez and his daughter “died as the result of asphyxiation.”
Officials said — at this time — they do not have any other suspects or victims.
“As such, detectives believe both deaths are the result of a murder-suicide,” according to the news release.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating to make an official determination on their deaths, the sheriff’s office said.
