Award-winning author and storyteller Elizabeth Ellis will present some of her humorous and poignant stories on Saturday, Feb. 22 starting at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.
The public is invited. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Ellis grew up in the Appalachian Mountains hearing stories from her grandfather, a mountain minister. She is a versatile and engaging teller of Appalachian and Texas tales of heroic American women.
Ellis is a recipient of the John Henry Faulk award from the Tejas Storytelling Association, and the Circle of Excellence and Lifetime Achievement awards from the National Storytelling Network.
For tickets or more information, email Pamela MacFarlane at pamsstory@gmail.com or call 631-413-5775.
