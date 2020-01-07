FranCol050918_04_B
PHOTO BY FRAN VALENCIC (From left)

Madeline Ross Mojica and Annette Z.P. Ross sponsor and support the work of the Venice Historical Society. They are a mother-daughter legal team in Venice.

SOUTH VENICE - A mother-daughter legal team will be assisting area residents with learning about estate planning and wills with their ongoing AWESOMEover60 series. 

Annette Z.P. Ross and/or Madeline A. Ross Mojica will be guest speakers on estate planning, wills, elder law and other issues to assist residents along with people considering becoming Florida residents in the region. 

The event is from 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at Blue Lotus Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd.

Annette Z.P. Ross has practiced law for more than three decades in Massachusetts and Florida. She set up her law practice in Venice in 1999.

Madeline A. Ross Mojica graduated from the Michigan State University College of Law, and is licensed in Michigan and Florida.

AWESOMEover60 said in a news release they are pleased to have the duo. 

“Self-care, the gift you give yourself, is priority and taking care of the business of life is essential at the start of a new year, a new decade," Joan Wright, founder, said in the news release. "Please join us in a comfortable setting for easy conversation about hard decisions.”

AWESOMEover60 continues “Self-Care, the gift you give yourself,” with a two-part series on the Business of Life.

Next month, the presentation is “Good Life, Good Death,” on Feb. 20, presented by Karen Orr, certified end of life doula.

To make reservations, call 201-970-5350 or email. jwright@awesomeover60.com $10 payable at door.

AWESOMEover60 stands for Accomplished Women Exploring Self-actualizing Opportunities, Making a Difference, Ever-evolving Programs. The program's  collaboration is with the Blue Lotus Meditation Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, according to a news release. 

