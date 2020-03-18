VENICE - As financial dominoes fall due to COVID-19, B&B Theatres announced in a letter to workers released Wednesday afternoon that it, too, would be closing "until further notice."
B&B Theatres purchased the former Franks Theaters last summer and invested about $1 million in upgrades that have been underway since winter.
B&B Theatre President and CEO Bob Bagby wrote about the situation in a message.
"The unprecedented and unpredictable circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic and required response efforts have taken dramatic tolls on the economy, supply chain, employment and the livelihood and health of untold individuals and families around the globe," he wrote.
He said the theaters tried to keep up with local mandates and stay open.
"The situation, however, continues to evolve at a rapid rate," he wrote.
Bagby wrote the access to "the magic of the movies" has been its "greatest joy."
"But we are committed to responsibly weathering the storm together: retaining our dedication to our employees and corporate family, remaining engaged in community and response efforts and coming back on the other side of all this stronger and readier than ever to get popcorn popping, tickets torn and the magic of Hollywood back on the big screen in your hometown...
"B&B Theatres is a family-owned company. But moreover, it's a family. During this hectic and uncertain time, we encourage you all to be the same."
He asked people to be safe, patient and kind.
"We can't wait to reopen and bring the magic of the movies back to you and your families," he wrote.
B&B Theatres says it has more than 400 screens at 50 locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.