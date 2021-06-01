VENICE - A fitness studio that has expanded and rebranded has a grand opening Saturday. 

B Fitness and Smoothies was started by Venice residents David and Kim Hackett. 

It hosts an open house from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at its a location in the Jacaranda Plaza, at 1691 U.S. 41 Bypass South, Venice, its owners noted in a news release.

Previously, it was known as BodyByBarre and operated for five years in South Venice for five years. It offers "small group classes seven days a week in total body conditioning, barre, yoga, as well as personal training," David and Kim Hackett's news release stated. 

"Its new studio, double the size of its previous location, features Bounce athletic flooring that is gentle on knees, a state-of-the-art sound system, a smoothie bar, a retail area featuring athletic wear, and an InBody 270 body composition analysis system to track your fitness goals," it said. "The studio recently was named best in Venice for training, yoga and overall studio by Gondolier-Sun readers."

The open house, free and open to the public, will feature sample classes, tours, body assessments, fitness consultations, smoothies and other refreshments.

It also added a retail section along with body assessment scanner and a smoothie bar, it said. 

For more information, visit www.bodybybarre.me or call 941-315-0631. The BodyByBarre app is at the iTunes store. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments