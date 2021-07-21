Ron Zaleski, a U.S. Marine veteran and founder of The Long Walk Home, Inc. which sponsored the film “Back to China Beach,” speaks to those in attendance at the event held at the American Legion in Venice. He speaks of his journey, not only of walking the Appalachian Trail barefoot to create PTSD awareness, but also of his 3,400 mile barefooted trek across America in 2010-11 from Concord Massachuettes, to Santa Monica California, wearing a sign that read “18 Vets a Day Commit Suicide” as he was trying to get mandatory counseling for all military personnel upon discharge.
U.S. military members on a brief leave at China Beach in Vietnam still had to deal with incoming artillery being lobbed at them, as this scene from the film, “Back to China Beach” shows, during its July 17 viewing at the American Legion in Venice.
Mike Cotton, co-producer of “Back to China Beach,” speaks to the audience at an event held at the American Legion in Venice on July 17. Growing up, Cotton heard stories of China Beach from his friends returning from Vietnam. He worked to create the movie starting in 1998; the first version screened in Pensacola in 1999.
Left: Carl Enoe, who was drafted at 24, was called “Pops” by the teenagers in his unit. Enoe was an Army infantryman in Vietnam in 1967-68, and was stationed at the Phuoc Vinh base camp. He was a part of First Division, The Big Red One, and worked reconnaissance for helicopters landing zones, he said.
Above: At the “Back to China Beach” viewing Saturday in Venice were co-producer Mike Cotton along with Craig Wallace, Annmarie Kennedy, Ron Zaleski, Terri Miller and Cody McElhinny. Zaleski is founder of The Long Walk Home group for veterans.
One of the T-shirts worn by a member of the staff at the viewing of “Back to China Beach,” held at the American Legion of Venice on July 17. “The Long Walk Home, Inc.” was founded by Ron Zaleski, as a nonprofit organization with the mission of helping veterans make the transition from Military Life to that of the life of a civilian.
Ron Zaleski, a U.S. Marine veteran and founder of The Long Walk Home, Inc. which sponsored the film “Back to China Beach,” speaks to those in attendance at the event held at the American Legion in Venice. He speaks of his journey, not only of walking the Appalachian Trail barefoot to create PTSD awareness, but also of his 3,400 mile barefooted trek across America in 2010-11 from Concord Massachuettes, to Santa Monica California, wearing a sign that read “18 Vets a Day Commit Suicide” as he was trying to get mandatory counseling for all military personnel upon discharge.
GONDOLIER PHOTOS BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
U.S. military members on a brief leave at China Beach in Vietnam still had to deal with incoming artillery being lobbed at them, as this scene from the film, “Back to China Beach” shows, during its July 17 viewing at the American Legion in Venice.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Mike Cotton, co-producer of “Back to China Beach,” speaks to the audience at an event held at the American Legion in Venice on July 17. Growing up, Cotton heard stories of China Beach from his friends returning from Vietnam. He worked to create the movie starting in 1998; the first version screened in Pensacola in 1999.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Left: Carl Enoe, who was drafted at 24, was called “Pops” by the teenagers in his unit. Enoe was an Army infantryman in Vietnam in 1967-68, and was stationed at the Phuoc Vinh base camp. He was a part of First Division, The Big Red One, and worked reconnaissance for helicopters landing zones, he said.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
Above: At the “Back to China Beach” viewing Saturday in Venice were co-producer Mike Cotton along with Craig Wallace, Annmarie Kennedy, Ron Zaleski, Terri Miller and Cody McElhinny. Zaleski is founder of The Long Walk Home group for veterans.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
With its main goal of benefiting veteran suicide prevention, and helping veterans heal, the film “Back to China Beach” was presented at Venice’s American Legion on July 17.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON
One of the T-shirts worn by a member of the staff at the viewing of “Back to China Beach,” held at the American Legion of Venice on July 17. “The Long Walk Home, Inc.” was founded by Ron Zaleski, as a nonprofit organization with the mission of helping veterans make the transition from Military Life to that of the life of a civilian.
VENICE — American Legion No-Vel Post 159 hosted a screening of the 1999 documentary “Back to China Beach” on Saturday.
It showed how American troops involved in the Vietnam War had to deal with incoming artillery, even while on breaks from the frontlines.
Ron Zaleski, a U.S. Marine veteran, and founder of The Long Walk Home, Inc., spoke to those at the event.
The screening was a fundraiser to help the organization.
Zaleski walked the Appalachian Trail barefoot to raise awareness of PTSD — and then followed that with a 3,400 mile barefooted trek across America in 2010-11 from Massachuettes to California while wearing a sign that said “18 Vets a Day Commit Suicide.” It was his hope to add mandatory counseling and training for troops leaving active duty.
“Back to China Beach,” co-producer Mike Cotton was also on hand at the screening. Growing up surfing on the East Coast of Florida, Cotton heard stories of China Beach from his friends returning from Vietnam. He and co-producer Dave Barns started working on the film in 1998 and it was first screened in November 1999 in Pensacola.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.