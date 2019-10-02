VENICE BEACH — Returning to the sands, between 4,000 and 5,000 people took part in the fourth annual Venice Beach Party on Saturday night.
The fundraiser for Venice MainStreet “exceeded our expectations,” Venice MainStreet event coordinator Nick Sperry said Tuesday.
“It went great, it was fantastic,” Sperry said.
The afternoon and evening event included live music, T-shirt giveaways, food, drinks and a plethora of activities, along with the obvious — the beach, sun and water along the Gulf of Mexico.
Last year, in the ugly days of a red tide, the event was moved to Centennial Park. While it was still a large gathering, officials were thrilled to get back to Venice Beach.
“It was incredibly successful,” Venice MainStreet CEO Kara Morgan said Tuesday.
“It was a great community gathering with music and food and cocktails — and it was a family friendly event,” she said.
And, Morgan said, supporters and sponsors are already looking toward the fifth annual event that will take place in 2020.
More photos from the event are online at www.yoursun.com/venice.
