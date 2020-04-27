VENICE BEACH - Dozens of people took advantage of the loosening of restrictions on Venice Beach on Monday morning.
Sarasota County Board of Commissioner unanimously agreed last week to allow limited access to the county’s public beaches beginning at 6 a.m. Monday.
“I don’t expect to see a drum circle,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said last week.
The decision includes the public beaches in Venice but not the South Jetty (Humphris Park), the Venice Fishing Pier, the Brohard Beach Paw Park or the city’s playgrounds and tennis courts.
Service Club Park and Maxine Barritt Park will be open to pedestrians and bikes, but parking will be closed there and at the other city beaches.
The list of Sarasota County beaches reopening includes Blind Pass Beach and Manasota Beach on Manasota Key; Caspersen Beach; the North Jetty and Nokomis Beach on Casey Key; and Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota.
Lido Beach in the city of Sarasota will remain closed.
Charlotte County Commissioners decided to open Englewood Beach and Port Charlotte Beach without limitations. Parking lots will be open, but parking meters will not be functioning.
Florida’s state parks, including beaches such as Stump Pass Beach State Park on Manasota Key and Gasparilla Island State Park at Boca Grande, have not been reopened.
