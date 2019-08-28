Assisting kids in need heading back to school season, PGT Innovations North Venice workers filled school backpacks for a 10th year as part of a World Vision effort. The backpacks contained a note of encouragement along with school supplies including notebooks, binders, pens, pencils, paper and other essentials. They will be distributed to students at Garden Elementary in Sarasota County.
Parkview complex sold
Hotel Parkview Apartment complex — at 505 Menendez St. on the island — was sold by Klasing & Klasing LLC to AnchorSpring Properties LLC and Conley Realty LLC of Colorado for $1.9 million. The previous price paid in November 2003 was $900,000.
The hotel was originally built in 1961.
Pinkerton’s promotions, hires
Pinkerton, Harkins and Mehserle Private Wealth announces certified financial planner professional and partner Bill Mehserle is branch operations manager, filling a position vacated by retiring partner Michael Harkins.
It also announce new hires, including Donna Guinta as chief operating officer and Janet Buley as registered client service associate. Guinta is from Syracuse, New York and was most recently vice president of operations, agency and systems with an independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser. She has been with the firm for 18 years.
Buley was a financial adviser with Region’s Bank, Wells Fargo Advisers and holds multiple registrations through FINRA. Kathy Henderson is vice president in charge of client services focusing on training.
Emergency Services budget meeting
Learn about fire assessment rates and requests for improvements to fire stations and equipment for the 2020 proposed budget of Sarasota County Emergency Services. There is an assessment increase of 1.1%.
To keep up with the growing demand for services to residential and non-residential locations, Emergency Services continually pursues enhancements.
Residents can attend a meeting about changes to fire assessment rates, methodology used, ask questions or provide comment. A meeting is at 6 p.m. Sept. 5 at Venice Public Library, 300 Nokomis Ave. S. For more information, call 941-861-5000.
Scholarships to nurses
Suncoast Nursing Action Coalition awarded 14 scholarships totaling $50,000 in an effort to strengthen the region’s nursing workforce. Investing and encourage nurses to obtain their bachelor’s degrees is helping to ensure the nursing workforce is better prepared for the challenges ahead, said Jan Mauck, Sarasota Memorial Hospital, SNAC co-chair.
With a rapidly expanding older population, rising incidence of chronic disease and limited capacity of accredited nursing schools offering bachelor of science in nursing degrees, Florida faces a critical need in nurses.
Since 2016, SNAC has awarded $264,000 in nursing scholarships to 72 local recipients and several have started work toward master’s and doctoral degrees. Additionally SNAC’s initiatives include Nurse Navigator services, Nursing Education Programs and Community Support.
EVENTS
Play in the Park
Sunday, CoolToday Park: Play in the Park Day is a day for the whole family to explore the new Atlanta Braves spring training ballpark, enjoy concessions, play wiffle ball, kickball, cornhole. Kids 12 and younger can run the bases. This event is free.
Downtown Craft Festival
Enjoy Labor Day weekend at the downtown Venice Outdoor Craft Festival on West Miami Avenue. Free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Shop the avenues and enjoy wine on the way at the Summer Wine Walk.
Downtown activities
Gazebo Starlight Cinema features “X-Men” at sunset, Sept. 6 at Downtown Gazebo, Centennial Park: Oktoberfest is from 5-8 p.m., Sept. 13. Friday Night Concert Series features Amy Peck from 7-9 p.m., Sept. 13 at Gazebo in Centennial Park.
Sunday Bingo
Knights of Columbus holds Sunday Bingo at Knights Hall, 512 Substation Road. Doors open 11:30 a.m. and games at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday. A 14 game package is $7. Refreshments are available. The event is non smoking. For more information, call 941-485-1663.
Bingo at the Board
From 5:30-9 p.m., Sept. 25, Venice Area Board of Realtors holds its Bingo at the Board at 680 Substation Road. The first game is at 6 p.m. Cost is $25, cash or check only and tickets must be purchased at the board. The price includes food, beer and wine, add-ons available for purchase that night, no admittance under 18. Proceeds to benefit VABR Community Chest.
Chamber of Commerce Show
Venice Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Business Showcase at Venice Community Center from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Oct. 4 and Oct. 5. Local businesses showcase their products and there is a $100 giveaway five times daily. Admission is free.
Realtors golf championship
Golfers and teams looking for a great day out can participate in the Venice Area Board of Realtors annual golf championship at Waterford Golf Club on Oct. 12. There is a limited number of participants to speed the pace of play. The price of $85 includes golf, continental breakfast, lunch and drinks on course. Registration and breakfast at 7:30 a.m., shotgun start 8:30 a.m., raffle prizes, call 941-484-0614.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
