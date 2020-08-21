An area native was one of four men arrested on federal charges of allegedly being a part of a scheme to bilk funds from proponents of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Andrew Badolato, 56, appeared in federal court in Tampa on Thursday after being arrested earlier in the day. There, he took part in a virtual hearing based in the Southern District of New York.
Badolato, who the government lists as living in Sarasota currently, has lived in Casey Key and other South Sarasota County locations in recent decades.
He is accused of conspiring with his longtime partner, Steve Bannon, along with two men named Brian Kolfage and Timothy Shea, in a multi-million dollar scheme.
Bannon, 66, was a leader in the 2016 presidential bid for Donald Trump and later worked in the administration as a chief strategist and senior counselor to the president.
Badolato and Bannon were together at Trump Tower in New York City when Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. The two have, for decades, worked on a variety of projects.
Indictment
A 24-page federal indictment accuses the four of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction," acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a news release from the Southern District of New York.
The United States Postal Inspection Service assisted with the investigation, she noted.
"While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of 'We Build the Wall,' would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle."
Not available
Attempts to track down Badolato were unsuccessful.
A home listed as his residence in South Bay in Osprey was found to be inaccurate. A resident of a home in Sarasota also listed as a place where Badolato resided said he'd never heard of him.
Calls, texts and emails to Badolato were not returned. Calls and texts to several of his relatives who lived with him on Casey Key were attempted, but their numbers were either disconnected or no messages were allowed.
Outside the Tampa courtroom on Thursday, his son, Billy Badolato, told the Tampa Bay Times that federal agents executed a search warrant at their home, entering the home and pointing rifles at family members, he said. The agents seized weapons and a passport, he told the Tampa Bay Times.
Billy Badolato also said Steve Bannon occasionally visited their home.
“He’s not around all the time, but he’s a good guy,” Billy Badolota told the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s all political,” he added.
'Venture capitalist'
On his personal website, Andrew Badolato calls himself "an accomplished; entrepreneur, senior level executive, venture capitalist and seed stage investor experienced in a diverse range of industries, skills and applications."
His most recent work has been as director of Golden Goose Technologies, which he said he co-founded in 2018, according to his website.
It "specializes in the licensing, incubation and commercialization of technologies developed by defense contractors, DARPA labs and other leading Research institutions and centers."
It was unclear if the business exists beyond the mention on his personal webpage.
According to Florida's Division of Corporations, there is no Golden Goose Technologies LLC in the state. One firm incorporated through Delaware had no contact information available. A social media page for Golden Goose Technologies showcased a volume mix board for Macintosh computers. A website for Golden Goose Technologies set in Cedarhurst, New York suggests it employed about 35 people with an annual income of $1.2 million. But it was permanently closed, according to a website. There was no answer at its phone number with its voicemail not set up. A message to its apparent chief executive officer was not returned Friday.
It is unclear if Badolato had anything to do with the firms.
His website also states he has business entities and endeavors with a variety of names and missions, including: The USA Exchange; White Knights & Vultures, LLC; the Renewable Corporation; Industrial Biotechnology Corp.; Sinofresh; Milcom and Inktomi, all of which he states he either co-founded or founded since 1995.
USA Exchange assisted Cambridge Analytica, a Bannon firm that allegedly harvested millions of Facebook profiles for targeting political advertisements, according to a 2018 Herald-Tribune investigation.
'A scheme to defraud'
The government doesn't name any of those firms in its indictment, marking the alleged crimes as something that began in about December 2018 between the four men.
At that time, it alleges, Bannon, Badolato, Kolfage and Shea "orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors … in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign ultimately known as 'We Build The Wall' that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States."
It said Kolfage "repeatedly and falsely assured the public that he would 'not take a penny in salary or compensation' and that '100% of the funds raised … will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose' because, as Bannon publicly stated, 'we’re a volunteer organization.'"
President Donald Trump, when asked about it on Thursday, said he never liked the idea of fundraising for the wall, saying public funding should pay for it.
"It's a very sad thing by Mr. Bannon … I didn't like that project. I thought it was a project being done for showboating reasons," Trump said at the White House. "It was something I very much felt was inappropriate to be doing."
However, his son had previously endorsed the idea.
"This is private enterprise at its finest," Donald Trump Jr. said. "It started from a grassroots effort and it's doing some wonderful things for an important issue."
Concealments
The allegations say the four men involved received money from donors for "We Build the Wall" and said they "each used in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations."
It alleges Kolfage used more than $350,000 for personal expenses; something Bannon is alleged to have done as well through a nonprofit under his control that received more than $1 million from We Build the Wall.
"To conceal the payments to Kolfage from We Build the Wall, Kolfage, Bannon, Badolato and Shea devised a scheme to route those payments from We Build the Wall to Kolfage indirectly through Non-Profit-1 and a shell company under Shea's control, among other avenues. They did so by using fake invoices and sham 'vendor' arrangements, among other ways, to ensure, as Kolfage noted in a text message to Badolato, that his pay arrangement remained 'confidential' and kept on a 'need to know' basis."
The probable cause affidavit says Kolfage, Bannon and Daolato "reached a secret agreement whereby Kolfage would be covertly paid $100k upfront then 20 per month.'" That money would be passed through Non-Profit-1. Bannon allegedly texted Badolato there would be "no deals I don't approve," the probable cause affidavit states.
In February 2019, Bannon texted Badolato to wire cash to Non-Profit-1 from We Build the Wall; soon after, the bank account for Non-Profit-1 received $250,000 from We Build the Wall; less than a week later, another $100,000 wire transfer was made the same way, the probable cause affidavit states.
Badolato would also gain extra funding from We Build the Wall funds and attempting to hide it, the government alleges.
"In or around late July and early August 2019, Badolato caused We Build the Wall to pay over $150,000 to a construction contractor … (the contractor) then paid $70,000 of those funds to Kolfage, another $50,000 of those funds to Badolato, and $20,000 to an attorney working on a matter for Badolato unrelated to We Build the Wall."
Around October 2019, they allegedly learned they were under investigation and began using encrypted messaging apps, the government said. The We Build the Wall website was scrubbed of mentions that suggested Kolfage was not being compensated.
The four used more than $350,000 they allegedly skimmed on hotels, travel and credit card debt. Kolfage used some of the money on home renovations, boat payments, cosmetic surgery, jewelry and a luxury SUV, the government states.
Ultimately, Badolato and the others face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.
“The defendants allegedly engaged in fraud when they misrepresented the true use of donated funds," Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett said in the news release. "As alleged, not only did they lie to donors, they schemed to hide their misappropriation of funds by creating sham invoices and accounts to launder donations and cover up their crimes, showing no regard for the law or the truth."
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.