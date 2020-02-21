SOUTH VENICE - David Baldacci, a New York Times best-selling author, will be in Venice on Thursday, March 12, to benefit Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.
The event will be held at the Plantation Golf and Country Club Clubhouse starting at 5:30 p.m. with heavy hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
Baldacci's presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. He will sign books and pose for photos with fans. Books will be available for purchase that night.
Tickets are $100 each; $75 of the ticket cost is a tax-deductible donation. More than 200 of the 300 tickets have already been sold.
Tickets may be purchased at: LiteracyChangesLives.org/Events or call Sandy at 941-412-0107.
Literacy Volunteers is a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to tutor foreign-born adults in English and to help English-speaking adults improve their reading and writing skills. Their Venice office is in the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
There is also a Literacy Volunteers office in the North Port Library.
