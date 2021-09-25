VENICE — Vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 2 Venice General Election went into the mail Thursday.
In a news release, Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said the initial mailing included 8,456 ballots to city residents.
Voters will be casting ballots in two City Council races.
Incumbent Helen Moore and Sandy Sibley are facing off for Seat 3, while Jim Boldt, Jennifer Lewis and Chris Simmons are contending to fill Seat 4 in place of Vice Mayor Rich Cautero, who decided not to seek a third term.
Voters may still request a vote-by-mail ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail; in person at the elections offices in Venice, Sarasota or North Port; or by calling 941-861-8618.
A request for a vote-by-mail ballot must be received by the elections office no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in person to the elections office but must be received by the supervisor of elections no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.
The certificate on the ballot return envelope must be signed by the voter and the signature should match the voter’s signature on file in the elections office.
A signature may be updated by submitting a Florida Voter Registration Application to the elections office. It must be received by the elections office before the voter’s ballot is received.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.