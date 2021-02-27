Moving to Venice from the east side of Cleveland several years ago, I had two concerns: the music I would hear on my car radio and what kind of grocery stores would I find her?
Starting out in the condo I inherited from my parents on West Venice Avenue, I gravitated toward the Publix on the island. They had shopped there and as it turned out, it was pretty close to the Heinens chain in Shaker Heights despite being a much larger chain as I would learn.
Music was a bigger concern as it turned out. It seemed like all the radio stations played nothing but country, and while rock and roll certainly had been influenced somewhat by country, James Brown and other southern bands had a bigger influence on me during four years at college in Virginia where, on occasion, I could even pick up WMMS, Cleveland’s rock station and one of the strongest radio stations in the U.S.
That station literally led The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to build that museum in Cleveland.
Back in that era, if a record didn’t make it in Cleveland, it probably would not make it, let alone to the top of the charts.
All these years later, WMMS is long gone and teenagers’ taste in music has changed yet again but I can listen to David Jones each morning on the way to work and usually hear something I like from the ’70s and ’80s, even Pink Floyd on occasion.
But even before I discovered WSRZ, while driving through downtown Venice one evening, I heard some group playing “Wooly Bully,” which I had heard many times in Cleveland since it made it No. 2 on the national charts and actually stayed on the chart for more than a year, which to this day is some sort of record.
While I was not hearing Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs who had made that hit song, I was hearing a group formed by someone who had been with that group and was now living in Venice — Butch Gerace, the founder of Bandana, which to this day is a staple in Venice, especially at any of the events like the Shark Tooth Festival, Sun Fiesta or similar big weekend event wither downtown or at the airport.
And Bandana always plays “Wooly Bully” and “Little Red Riding Hood” plus so many other hits of that era. Bandana recently gained a new keyboardist which is what inspired this bit of banter.
A few years later, a performer with another well-known hit-making group decided to retire to Venice and I had to go out and interview him for the paper — the keyboardist for Herman’s Hermits — George DeJong.
I must have stayed at least an hour while he played all that group’s hits, including “Henry the 8th” — one of my all-time favorites. Like “Butch” George was soon performing around town, playing a variety of Hermits’ hits but also blending in a lot of Caribbean tunes too.
Not only did Venice have a theater on its way to being the best in the U.S. (It currently is No. 2 so it will make it) but we had the art center, the symphony, the concert band, the Chorale and two rock stars.
Even though my daughter likely will never leave Cleveland, I found myself heading that way less and less. I can see enough snow if I am up north in winter to judge a skating competition. It was easier to fly her down here and head to the Disney World to see Donald Duck or take a cruise.
Last year, Heidi got to meet George DeJong who came to my birthday party with his wife Barbara Wagner. I had been to their wedding, which was stunning.
Barbara had also become a friend because she put together SWAMI, a southwest Florida association of musician types. She had been involved with a similar group in Wisconsin before moving here. Turns out, the time was right for that group because so many top musicians had discovered this area.
Barbara also could be a great wedding planner but she actually is a great photographer, a teacher, a writer and often a photographer for this paper.
Of course Venice is home to yet another famous musician — National Endowment of the Arts Jazz master Dick Hyman.
Dick has composed hundreds if not thousands of musical works including music for opera, for the Cleveland/San Jose Ballet, for at least 10 Woody Allan films including “Moonstruck” which starred Cher and Nicholas Cage.
He also created a five-CD album about jazz for Arbors Records, started jazz festivals in Oregon and New York City, performed all over the world and, on March 8, he will celebrate his 94th birthday with Julia, his wife of 72 years. She is just as prolific as her husband but as an artist.
Julia is a Parson graduate who was an interior designer and then a home rehabber long before Joanna and Chip Gaines and in recent years a sculptor — with marble as her medium. Each of her works probably weighs more than she does. She has had works featured at the Venice and Sarasota Art centers among others.
Another artist but in a different field, that we are lucky enough to have in Venice is Tim Wisgerhof, the resident scenic designer at Venice Theatre.
For some 12 years, he was the head display artist for Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City.
All that experience plus his incredible sets at Venice Theatre made him the perfect choice to design the interior of the circus car train museum that will be at the Historic Train Depot. Shortly after Tim arrived in Venice, I got in touch with him to see if he would help us with the museum. He said “yes” and since then has become the train car museum’s designer, which is no easy task given a space that is about 89 feet long and about 9 feet wide. It will have three spaces ranging from a 4-foot-by-6-foot “bunk in a trunk” such as first-year clown Peggy Williams had, to a larger space honoring the youngest boss clown in the Ringling show, Chuck Sidlow, and a larger space replicating part of the full train car that was home to the Greatest Animal Trainer of all time, Gunther Gebel-Williams and his family who actually had an entire train car when the show was on the road.
There also will be a central space containing the wonderful Venice Circus Arena replica created by Bill Dovel of Venice and other items relating to the years when The Greatest Show on Earth wintered in Venice (1960 to 1992) although Clown College remained here for a few more years before closing.
Even the Ringling shows did not need that many clowns.
The circus had to leave in 1992 because the train tracks could no longer support the weight of the train and all the elephants. That was bad news for the elephants, some of the most intelligent animals in the world. They thrived on what they did, actually living longer in the circus than any elephants in the wild. The Ringling elephants were retired to a special place in the Orlando area but probably still miss the performers with whom they worked.
Donations for the circus car museum can be made to the Venice Area Historical Society, PO Box 995, Venice, Fl. 34284. Be sure to write on the check that the money is for the train car museum. The arena model is on display at the Historical Society area of the Historic Venice Train Depot. Check the society’s web paged of opening hours when docents are there. While there you can see the actual train car but only the exterior as there is much work to be done. In addition to installing the exhibits, a platform connecting the museum to the caboose and outdoor elevator will be built.
This is yet another legacy of the late Rollings Coakley who envisioned the museum and put together the first committee for its creation.
When that committee disbanded and the Historical Society came on board, with Mary Huba and George Miller as the drivers, it finally moved forward. I have been on both committees and I cannot say enough about all that Mary and George have done from feeding us lunch at a few meetings to working closing with Uline on the rehabilitation of the old Ringling train car and its move to the depot.
Bill Dovel’s arena model will be the most important exhibit in the main room and with help from world famous Ringling aerialist Tito Gaona, even has rigging for fliers. Construction of the arena model took more than a year and is one of the finest models of such a major building as I have seen.
Thank goodness he said “yes” when asked about building it.
And of course kudos to Tim Wisgerhof who had been in Venice just a few months when I called to ask if he would meet with our committee and offer some suggestions for the museum. We could not have asked for anyone better and I know that when it finally opens, it will be fabulous.
The circus put Venice on the map and contributed so much to what this city is today. We lost the actual arena but with this train car museum, those days will take their rightful place in the city’s history.
