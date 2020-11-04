VENICE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast has a partner for its annual Giving Tree Toy Drive campaign.
Fifth Third Bank is assisting with having a “Giving Tree” at each of its locations until Nov. 30.
Each is “decorated with gift tags with specific information that pertains to the need of a child in the community,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast said in a news release.
“Fifth Third Bank is proud to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters Annual Giving Tree Toy Drive program,” Fifth Third Bank Retail Executive Senior Vice President John Slavik said in the news release. “During the month of November, the bank will host ‘Giving Trees’ in each of our 77 financial centers throughout South Florida. By allowing our financial centers to host a ‘Giving Tree.’ we hope to create awareness around supporting those families in need during this holiday season.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast President/CEO Joy Mahler appreciated the help.
“Every child deserves a champion, an adult who will never give up on them and who understands the power of connection,” she said. “Our Fifth Third Bank partner is a champion and a connector for children throughout our 10-county footprint.”
Donations can be dropped off at local Fifth Third Banks Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, Manatee, Collier, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Broward and Palm Beach counties.
This past year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast served over 1,800 youth across 10 counties.
For more information, visit www.bbbssun.org.
