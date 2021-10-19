featured Banyan tree land on the market Man who planned to build home there is now selling parcel for $825,000 By Morgan Simpson Staff Writer Oct 19, 2021 1 hr ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 The banyan tree cutting on a property off Harbor Drive has taken several months to cut down. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO GONDOLIER PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO GONDOLIER PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO GONDOLIER PHOTO BY PETER TAVINO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Following the controversial cutting of a banyan tree on a Harbor Drive property, the owners have decided to put the property on the market.“We are not sure what we are going to do,” owner Mike Kowalsky said. As of Wednesday afternoon, not a lot was left of the large banyan tree. Owner Mike Kowalsky said the tree would be gone next week. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Despite recently listing the property on the market, the tree will be gone soon, Kowalsky said.Kowalsky bought the 0.17-acre property in June in hopes to cut the large banyan tree down and build a home for himself and his family.After several months, Ultimate Lawn Care and Landscaping from Nokomis are still cutting the tree down, but with little left compared to the looming tree prior to the cutting.With the tree almost gone, Kowalsky decided to put the property on the market because of delays in building a house there. The banyan tree in August after one month of cutting. GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO However, if the land doesn’t sell for the asking price of $825,000, they will continue their plans of building a house on the property.Kowalsky faced no limitations in cutting the tree down because the tree is not native to Florida.Banyan trees are native to India and Pakistan and were brought to Florida through cultivation, according to the University of Florida Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants.When the cutting started in July, it upset some neighbors and others who grew up looking at it.But since no one else bought the property beforehand, Kowalsky said he thought others should mind their own business.“It’s my property, I can do what I want with it,” he said.With the added stress of the controversy and the various family members’ medical issues, Kowalsky said he didn’t need the extra, and sometimes hateful, comments from the community.Kowalsky mentioned the property was on the market for around five years before his family bought it.“If people were so concerned, they should’ve bought it,” he said. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Banyan Mike Kowalsky Dodda Alada Mara University Of Florida Center For Aquatic And Invasive Plants University Of Florida Center Venice Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Mother allegedly puts gun in kindergartener's backpack Banyan tree land on the market COVID-19 was deadly in September Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.