VENICE - The second Battle of the Bridges took to the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday.

The Sarasota Scullers Youth Rowing Club hosted the daylong event of championship rowing - along with the city of Venice and Sarasota County Parks and Recreation.

The 5K rowing competition had teams from all along the U.S. East Coast and Florida. 

The Battle of the Bridges kicks off the fall head race season, the SSYRC noted.

The course traveled under three Venice bridges, starting near Circus Bridge with a finish line 1 meter past the KMI Bridge.

