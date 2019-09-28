VENICE - The second Battle of the Bridges took to the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday.
The Sarasota Scullers Youth Rowing Club hosted the daylong event of championship rowing - along with the city of Venice and Sarasota County Parks and Recreation.
The 5K rowing competition had teams from all along the U.S. East Coast and Florida.
The Battle of the Bridges kicks off the fall head race season, the SSYRC noted.
The course traveled under three Venice bridges, starting near Circus Bridge with a finish line 1 meter past the KMI Bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.