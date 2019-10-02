VENICE — On a picture-perfect Saturday morning, the second Battle of the Bridges crew regatta began along the Venice Intracoastal Waterway with the participation of 18 teams and 381 athletes competing in 151 races.
The rowers came from all over Florida and ranged in age from their teens to early 80s.
The rays of the sun that emerged over the horizon at 7:21 a.m., came unobstructed by a single cloud. Shortly thereafter, the first shells were lowered into the waterway adjacent to the Historic Venice Train Depot. Racing began shortly after 8 a.m.
Along the shoreline, behind the depot, team tents and spectators lined the Intracoastal for a front-row seat to the action. Additionally, there was a scattering of spectators who appeared at various points along the race route, from the start near the Senior Friendship Center to the finish line just beyond the KMI Bridge.
Others found an ideal perch atop the bridges for which the race was named: the Circus Bridge, Venice Avenue Bridge and KMI Bridge.
Among the local and nearby teams in attendance were the Sarasota Youth Scullers Rowing Program, Sarasota Crew, Sarasota County Masters and Manatee County Youth Rowing.
“Overall, the impressions we’re getting from the athletes is that they’re happy and they’ll be back,” said race director Danielle Tanaka. “Of course, this is just our second year so we have some kinks to work out, but we did really well.”
Some boaters were frustrated to learn they could not launch their boat during the race. For the hour lunch break between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., however, the boat launch was made available.
The Battle of the Bridges largely rose from the ashes of the Sarasota 5,000, a head race once sponsored by the Sarasota Scullers. The Sarasota 5,000 (meters) was discontinued several years ago due to safety concerns.
That race, run between Casey Key Swing Bridge to the Siesta Key Bridge, shared the waterway with general boat traffic. The choppy water created by everyday traffic — not to mention wakes created by a few mischievous or reckless captains — created too many hazards to allow the race to continue.
After several years without a crew race in the area, Tanaka and others began talking about bringing a head race back to the central Sarasota County area.
“Once the city of Venice got wind of the plans they said, ‘We want the race in Venice,’” Tanaka said. “We now have 24 sponsors including the city and about 50 to 60 volunteers. Without that help, this race doesn’t exist.”
For hundreds of athletes, the revival of crew racing in central Sarasota County made for a happy occasion.
“They’ve done a really nice job with this,” said John Young, a member of Manatee County Rowing. “I raced in high school and again in college, then I took 40 years off. I really enjoy these events.”
For Young, crew is also about giving back.
“We have about 10-15 masters racers (for those aged about 30 and over), but the Manatee club is all about the youth,” Young said. “(The masters) like to volunteer to help the youth program and that’s the biggest gift we get out of Manatee County Rowing.”
In Sarasota County, there is ample opportunity to get involved in crew, no matter what your skill level, age or experience. The Battle of the Bridges was populated by several world-class master’s racers like Anne Marichal and Karen Wiegandt of Sarasota Crew. There were many more, however, who are relatively new to the sport or just have a passion for the sport.
“We hold ‘Learn to Rows’ at our club, basically every Sunday morning from 9-11,” said Kerri Davis of the Sarasota County Rowing Club. “We had three or four racers in our boat who have been racing less than two years.”
While Davis has rowed crew for about 14 years and trains four to five days a week, she enjoys working with and competing with less experienced and novice athletes. Davis also competes with Chinook Performance Racing. Chinook is a club of experienced masters-age racers from around the country.
“What a great day it was,” said Sarasota Racing Club’s Jeanine Walter after her race. “So well done and with a beautiful course and calm water.”
