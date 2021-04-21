VENICE — The word that describes how residents of Bay Indies felt after getting their second COVID-19 vaccination shot Tuesday was “relieved.”
About 130 people were signed up for their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, with about 20 more scheduled for a first shot.
It was a relief for Activities Coordinator Donna Wright, too.
She said she only had one day’s notice in late March that Equity Lifestyles Properties Inc. had made arrangements for a first-shot clinic by CDR Maguire Inc.
That one, pulled together with help from the Bay Indies Home Owners Association, was a little “haphazard.”
The concensus was Tuesday’s follow-up went much more smoothly.
But the important thing, Jim and Sherry Delgado said, was that they were able to get their shots basically at home.
“Bay Indies is a bubble, and we felt very safe in our bubble,” Sherry Delgado said.
She said she hadn’t gotten a flu shot in a couple of year, but this was different.
“It’s a much bigger deal,” she said.
They had made some minor adjustments to cope with the risk of contracting the virus, such as only eating at restaurants that offered outside dining.
There was also a major one, too.
For three years, Jim Delgado had spent 10 days a month in Venice and 20 days a month in Virginia, tending to his car business.
When the pandemic hit, he said he decided to retire after 50 years and just stayed in Venice after one return trip.
They were able to continue their daily walks — 50,000 steps — but Bay Indies’ pool closed. So they built a patio to hang out on, Sherry Delgado said.
Now that they’re fully vaccinated, they hope to get a little more back to normal.
“Be won’t be going to Disney or any place like that real soon,” she said.
A visit to a “real” restaurant may be in their future, though. They’re celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in a few weeks, Jim Delgado said.
The Sommerses
Jim and Kate Sommers said they didn’t have any concern about the COVID-19 vaccine, though they waited to get it.
That was mainly because as younger retirees, Jim Sommers, a retired New York firefighter, said, they were waiting to let older people have their chance at a shot.
And, he said, he was also waiting for the vaccine to be available more conveniently.
“We weren’t afraid,” he said.
They didn’t let the virus control their lives, though they did back off from dining out and going to the movies, Kate Sommers said.
It didn’t prevent a trip back to New York, however.
“We have too much family there,” Jim Sommers said. “It’s going to take more than that to keep us out of there.”
Or from traveling out west to visit their children later this year.
The Finches
John and Diane Finch have travel plans for the summer, too: A granddaughter is getting married in New York in June.
John Finch said they like the way Gov. Ron DeSantis has handled Florida’s COVID-19 response. In comparison, he said, “the people up there (New York) are scared to death.”
When the pandemic hit, “we did what we had to do,” Diane Finch said, and they’re planning to continue doing it for the foreseeable future, including wearing masks.
All of the couples said they know people who aren’t planning to get vaccinated.
John Finch said some friends are concerned the vaccines aren’t perfected, while others have said they aren’t going to let the government tell them what to do.
Kate Sommers said her sister has gotten vaccinated but her brother-in-law says he doesn’t know enough about it.
There is some uncertainty about the vaccines, Jim Delgado said, but in the end “you’ve got to go with what the intelligent people are saying.”
