The Rev. Tom Thies speaks at the annual Veterans Day and Remembrance Day ceremony in Bay Indies Thursday. He's the pastor of the community's Evangelical Covenant Church and also a 24-year Navy veteran.
VENICE — The Rev. Tom Thies wore two hats, so to speak, as the master of ceremonies for Bay Indies' Veterans Day and Remembrance Day ceremony Thursday.
He's the pastor of Bay Indies Evangelical Covenant Church and also a 24-year Navy veteran with service as a chaplain on two ships — the USS Enterprise and the USS Essex — and as force chaplain for I Marine Expeditionary Force in Iraq during the battle for Fallujah in 2004.
He said it's important never to forget the service of the people who were willing to don a uniform and put themselves in harm's way to protect their country, and also the people who support them behind the scenes.
Chief among them is their family, he said.
"As soon as we leave, the car breaks down, the washing machine needs to be replaced and the kids may misbehave, but we might not hear about any of that," he said.
Because he entered the Navy late, in his 30s, Thies said, he served with a lot of younger sailors, many not yet 20, but still performing their duties at a high level.
"Our country is in good hands with our young people," he said.
Still, he said, the older generation has a lot to teach them.
One of the things he learned during his service was "how much you rely on the person next to you," he said.
You form a lifetime bond with the people you serve with, he said.
"You can take the person out of the service," Thies said, "but you can't take the service out of the person."
