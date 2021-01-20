VENICE – Bayfront Health Medical Group is expanding women’s health services in Venice, it announced in a recent news release.
Dr. Hernán Fuentes, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, is working at the Women’s Health & Wellness center at 8431 Pointe Loop Drive in Venice.
He joins Gulf Coast Medical Group’s gynecologist James Kondrup.
"Fuentes specializes in prenatal care, labor and delivery, high-risk pregnancies, and comprehensive gynecological care for women of all ages," it said in a news release. "He offers laparoscopic, minimally invasive, traditional, and robotic-assisted surgical options—as well as conservative non-surgical options—for the treatment of pelvic pain, endometriosis, pelvic prolapse, incontinence, hysterectomy and more."
Fuentes is fluent in English and Spanish, it noted.
Kondrup is a specialist in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted options for endometriosis, fibroids, adhesions, pelvic pain and hysterectomy treatments.
Kondrup has more than 30 years’ experience in infertility evaluation and treatment, the news release notes.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Fuentes to one of our Venice office locations,” Regional Medical Group Administrator Cynthia Koski said in the news release. “With both Drs. Fuentes and Kondrup in the same location, women of all ages—and stages—now have local, convenient access to the specialty services of both obstetrics and gynecology.”
For more information, visit its website at www.BayfrontMedicalGroup.com; to schedule an appointment, call 941-207-5330.
