VENICE — Beach parking will remain off limits for at least another week, with one exception: The city is going to create a special parking area for people with mobility issues.
City Manager Ed Lavallee proposed the idea at Tuesday's Council meeting, in response to concerns that some people can't walk from street parking to the beach due to age, health issues or disabilities. The details remain to be worked out.
The county opened the public beaches Monday for "essential" uses — walking, running, fishing, surfing and swimming — after a closure of several weeks. But chairs and coolers are still banned; people still have to maintain social distancing; and parking lots were kept closed.
Street parking is available near some city beaches, and signs were put up directing prospective beachgoers. But public sentiment, expressed on social media and in emails to the city, is that people who don't live near a beach are being discriminated against.
The County Commission is going to revisit the parking issue at its May 5 meeting, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis asked that the city continue to defer to the county until then, after the first weekend of beach access.
However, Lavallee said, Lewis also indicated the county would likely go along if the city decided to open its parking lots, like Charlotte County did.
In general, the City Council members were leery of getting ahead of the county, out of concern that the city's beaches might be inundated with visitors if parking is available at them and not elsewhere.
It would be better, Council Member Rich Cautero said, to "be in lockstep" with the county, at least until next week's Commission meeting.
That still left the issue of access for people with mobility issues.
"One of my concerns is the handicapped people," Mayor Ron Feinsod said.
Council Member Mitzie Fiedler, who earlier in the meeting had advocated allowing some limited general parking, said she too wanted to accommodate older and handicapped beachgoers.
Lavallee proposed the special lot, with signs, and said he'd communicate what the city is planning to the county.
