VENICE — The city opened up the south Venice Beach parking lot for vehicles with a disabled-parking permit on Wednesday.
On Monday, however, it will revert to being open to all beachgoers.
The Sarasota County Commission had decided last week that public beaches would open on Monday for "essential" activities — walking, running, fishing, surfing and swimming — but parking lots would remain closed for the time being.
Beachgoers would still be required to maintain social distancing, so group activities were prohibited, and coolers, umbrellas, beach blankets and chairs were banned.
The Commission was scheduled to revisit its decision next week after a weekend of having the beaches open.
But after Gov. Ron DeSantis' announcement on Wednesday that some restrictions on activities and businesses in the state would be relaxed as of May 4 and other counties permitted beach access, the county's timetable was accelerated.
The city announced Thursday afternoon that it would follow the county's lead.
The South Jetty (Humphris Park), fishing pier and Paw Park will remain closed, with their status to be reevaluated next week.
All other public beach parking lots will open at 6 a.m. Monday. Beachgoers will be allowed to bring chairs, coolers, umbrellas and canopies but are asked to maintain social distancing and keep groups to 10 or fewer.
Outdoor pickleball and tennis courts will open on Saturday, May 2, including those at Hecksher Park and Wellfield Park in Venice, but the Venice Community Center remains closed.
Chuck Reiter Park and Wellfield Park will be open for recreational but no team sports or league reservations will be taken through May 17, the date to which the county has extended the cancellation of special events and reservations. Playgrounds will remain closed.
Concessions, picnic shelters and other amenities also remain closed until Phase 3 of beach reopening.
