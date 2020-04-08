VENICE — Sarasota County’s public beaches have been shut down for several weeks and state residents were ordered April 3 to stay home except for seeking or providing essential services.
Neither prohibition is actually keeping the beaches completely free of people, however.
Venice City Council Member Helen Moore lives in a Gulf Horizons condo along the beach. It has some private beach adjoining the building but only down to the vegetation that roughly marks the boundary with the public beach.
She said she’s seen people on the public beach “just about every hour of every day.”
Some, she said, are people just beyond the limit of the private beach, while others are people far closer to the water, well out onto the public beach.
A few have even left their chairs and umbrellas out overnight, she said.
The city’s employees have been “amazing” in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, she said, adding people who violate instructions to stay home and off the beaches are responsible for their own behavior.
“I don’t understand it,” she said.
Venice Police Department Capt. Eric Hill said the beach is being patrolled and officers are “seeing overwhelming cooperation with the governor’s orders.”
“When we do encounter someone who is not abiding by the order, we’ve had great success working with them to discuss the mandates without the need to take formal enforcement action.
“Education and voluntary compliance is our goal, with enforcement being our last option.”
Hill added that businesses not in compliance with the stay-at-home order are being treated the same way, including an unidentified business that was the subject of a complaint Monday.
“In all cases we have been able to review the governor’s order with the individual, and gain compliance,” he said.
No issues
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Director Kaitlyn R. Perez said the office just created a new way to code complaints about stay-at-home violations in order to be able to track them.
There haven’t been many so far, she said.
“We have received a few emails and calls related to gatherings on private beaches and private residences,” she said. “On Friday, we also received a call about two people in a golf cart. That’s about the extent of it in terms of complaints for social distancing.”
A few complaints about potentially nonessential businesses came in over the weekend, she said, and were resolved by patrol deputies with “no issues.”
“By all accounts, it is business as usual for us and everyone has been very understanding and agreeable,” she said.
The governor’s order had just gone into effect, so the sheriff’s website, SarasotaSheriff.org, has it and additional information posted for reference, she said.
“We are also informally utilizing our Crime Prevention folks to follow up with businesses who they themselves may not know if they are considered ‘essential’ or not,” she said.
Anyone who has a concern about whether a business should be open can call the nonemergency line, 941-316-1201, and a deputy will follow up, she said.
Violation of the governor’s order is a second-degree misdemeanor if compliance can’t be obtained voluntarily.
