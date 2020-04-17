VENICE — Sarasota County is considering joining the trend toward loosening restrictions on public beaches — but don’t put on your swimsuit just yet.
“There are re-entry plans being developed, but no timeframe has been established to implement those plans and reopen the beaches, even partially,” county spokesperson Drew Winchester said Friday.
“They remain closed, as do amenities in our parks such as playgrounds, athletic courts and indoor recreational facilities. Parks are open, as is the Legacy Trail. We just ask that patrons practice proper social distancing and hygiene while visiting these facilities.”
The County Commission has the topic on the agenda for its meeting Tuesday, however.
Beaches in a few counties never officially closed and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order had exceptions for recreation, with social distancing. Some jurisdictions that had closed their beaches are relying on the order to permit specified activities as “essential” uses.
The beaches in Duval County reopened Friday for “walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced via social media.
These activities are only allowed between 6 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 8 p.m., however, and participants are still expected to observe social distancing.
Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, and Mexico Beach, in the Panhandle, have reopened its beaches with similar conditions.
Pinellas County commissioners discussed easing rules on both beaches and pools Thursday but there wasn’t enough support even to put it to a vote.
Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee said he expects Sarasota County to loosen restrictions soon, preferably as part of a coordinated effort with neighboring jurisdictions to avoid becoming a magnet for beachgoers.
As beaches closed during spring break, at the outset of the COVID-19 outbreak, spring-breakers moved to the next open sand.
When Pinellas County closed its beaches, Manatee County did as well to avoid an influx of them. Sarasota County followed suit for the same reason even though beachgoers here were reported to be in compliance with the social distancing guidelines then in place.
Since then additional restrictions have taken away many other recreation and fitness options.
“I’m inclined to think that at some point the public will appreciate the lessening of the restrictions and maintain social distancing,” Lavallee said.
That point is now, for some residents, for a variety of reasons.
“Before the beach closings I enjoyed the beaches almost daily,” Jane Hiltz wrote in an email to the City Council. “I suffer daily from severe arthritis and swimming helps my condition a great deal.”
“There are people who need therapy that the beach has to offer: sunshine, fresh air, water for exercise, serenity for the mind and so much more,” Sharon Kozak wrote.
She also noted that “these closed beaches, that are in part being maintained by tax dollars, by the people who aren’t being able to access them.”
Money will play a part in the decision whether to loosen the restrictions on the beaches, Lavallee said, because it would require the county to increase both maintenance and supervision.
