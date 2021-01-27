VENICE — A wall left blank long enough is going to become a canvas for someone.
Venice Area Beautification Inc. worked to have another section of Venice Avenue highlighted with artwork.
Mural artist Coleen Henry spent the better part of two weeks adding colorful greens, yellows and reds to a wall against the U.S. Post Office. She added some art of sandhill cranes, plants and flowers to the side.
She credited Bob Vedder with helping VABI keep adding to the community’s ambiance.
“It’s a garden theme to add more color,” Henry said while working last week. “They’ve done a lot with gardening but this wall is so bland.”
Along with the mural, VABI has a host of other activities it does in the community — from its public art to the Venice Urban Forest project to Keep Venice Beautiful cleanup crew.
For more information about the group, visit www.vabi.org.
Henry has been working on murals for about 15 years, including walls at the Jacaranda Library, an Englewood water tower tank and a Venice Gondolier building for its press.
“You’re always changing and growing as an artist,” she said. “It’s always fun.”
And while much of her work is done on a commercial basis or in homes for clients, when it is going to be seen in public for years — or decades — there’s a different mindset.
“That puts a whole other level of ‘purposeful painting’ because you know it’s going to be there for a long time,” Henry said.
