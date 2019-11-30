SARASOTA — “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” comes to Sarasota from Dec. 13- Dec. 15.
The weekend performances are at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
The theater made the announcement along with the cast of the touring company for the performance.
“Beautiful” has already received Tony and Grammy awards.
“I am thrilled that ‘Beautiful’ continues to delight and entertain audiences around the globe, in England, Japan and Australia and that we are entering our fifth amazing year of touring the U.S.,” producer Paul Blake said in the news release. “We are so grateful that over 5 million audience members worldwide have been entertained by our celebration of Carole’s story and her timeless music.”
The cast includes Kennedy Caughell as Carole King; James D. Gish as Gerry Goffin; Kathryn Boswell as Cynthia Weil; James Michael Lambert as Barry Mann; Matt Loehr as Don Kirshner and Rachel Coloff as Genie Klein.
“Beautiful” went on tour in 2015, having played nearly 1,500 performances in more than 90 cites for almost 200 weeks. It has been seen by nearly 2.5 million patrons.
To purchase tickets, visit vanwezel.org or call 941-953-3368. Those interested can also stop by the box office. Tickets start at $42 with limited seating remaining.
For more information, visit www.BeautifulOnBroadway.com.
The play has its book by Douglas McGrath who has both Tony and Academy award nominations. It is directed by by Marc Bruni and choreographed by Josh Prince.
“Beautiful” features songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King along with Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.
The plot follows King’s early life, according to the news release.
“Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her 20s, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock ‘n’ roll,” the news release states. “But it wasn’t until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.”
It said it talks about her “inspiring” remarkable rise to stardom.
“Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. ‘Beautiful’ features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including ‘I Feel The Earth Move,’ ‘One Fine Day,’ ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,’ ‘You’ve Got A Friend’ and (‘Beautiful’).”
Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-363-2025.
The theater said pre-show dining is available at Mattison’s at the Van Wezel, at the theater, and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the box office.
