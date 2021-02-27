Team members with Keep Venice Beautiful worked to do just that again this week.

The volunteer group, an group associated with Venice Area Beautification, Inc., took to several blocks of Tamiami Trail in Venice on Thursday to clean up weeds and vegetation on the west side of the street and sidewalk.

More than a dozen volunteers worked on Thursday morning.

For more information on volunteering, visit www.vabi.org/kvb.

