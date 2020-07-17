VENICE — Downtown Venice stores and shops are offering discount prices Friday and Saturday as a part of the annual Christmas in July event.
Venice MainStreet is promoting what CEO Kara Morgan called "one of our most popular shopping events will continue this year."
It runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Morgan and Event Coordinator Nick Sperry said the Friday portion of the Christmas spirit was good, when taking all COVID-19 circumstances into account.
Morgan said while the Friday crowds were smaller in numbers than years past, she noticed a higher percentage of people holding shopping bags as they walked out of Venice stores.
The event began more than a dozen years ago and about 50 stores took part in the event this year.
"This is a great opportunity to shop local, support small business, and bring vibrancy to downtown in the summer months," Morgan said in a column for the Gondolier on Wednesday. "Take this opportunity to visit a location you have never patronized before, or head over to your favorites and take a look their amazing merchandise."
A list of all taking part is online at www.visitvenicefl.org/news/. Fliers are also available at Centennial Park Kiosk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.