SARASOTA - A virtual conversation is being hosted by UN Women USA Gulf Coast in August.
"Behind the Lens With WOC Filmmakers," takes place at 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
The group said Lenore Thomas, director and producer of "Weep Not," from "Through Women's Eyes 2020;" Alyscia Cunningham of "I Am More Than My Hair," an award-winning documentary short; Karen Arango "Families Together/Familias Unidas,"; Iman Zawahry along with other filmmakers will take part.
It is a part of the "hrough Women's Eyes International Film Festival," it said.
The panel will discuss race and gender in film.
Those interested in taking part should email Susann Chalub at schalhub@huntercole.com. For more information, email gulfcoast@unwomenusa.org.
