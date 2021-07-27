SARASOTA - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has been listed by U.S. News on its "Best Hospitals" list for 2021-22, it announced in a news release.
"This year’s rankings place SMH among the 50 'Best Hospitals' in America for specialized rehabilitation for people recovering from serious injuries and debilitating diseases," it said in a news release.
It was deemed a "high performer" rating in 15 other procedures and conditions, it said.
Among those high performing procedures, according to the news release, are:
• Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair
• Aortic valve surgery
• Back surgery/spinal fusion
• Congestive obstructive pulmonary disease
• Colon cancer surgery
• Diabetes
• Heart attack
• Heart bypass surgery
• Heart failure
• Hip replacement
• Kidney failure
• Knee replacement
• Lung cancer surgery
• Stroke
• Transcatheter aortic valve replacement
"Of the nearly 5,000 hospitals U.S. News evaluated, SMH was among 175 across the nation – and the only hospital in the Suncoast region – to earn a national ranking in at least one specialty," it said in a news release.
The U.S. News’ “Best Hospitals” list is in its 32nd year.
"While the Best Hospitals specialty rankings are meant for patients with life-threatening or rare conditions who need a hospital that excels in treating complex, high-risk cases, U.S. News also rated hospitals as 'high performing,' 'average' or 'below average' in more than a dozen procedures and the conditions most common among patients 65 and older," the news release said.
“The goal is to evaluate how well hospitals perform in each procedure or condition – and not just with the most difficult cases, as with the specialty rankings, but with the full range of patients,” U.S. News stated in this year’s report.
