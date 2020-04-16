With social distancing being encouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, similar “distancing” practices from local wildlife might be important if you are enjoying Southwest Florida waterways during this time of isolation.
April kicks off alligator mating season in Florida — a time when alligators can become more defensive and aggressive, according to Jason Thompson, senior environmental specialist for Charlotte County Community Services.
Keep your distance
“This time of year, if you have a large, dominant male (bull) present, you will likely see him basking during the mid-morning to early afternoon,” Thompson said. “If so, avoid swimming. Sometimes bulls will defend territory, so if you see one that is more than 8 feet (long), give him plenty of respect.”
Alligator “courtship” begins in early April, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website.
The FWC fact list goes on to note that mating occurs in May or June. Females build a mound nest of soil, vegetation or debris and deposit an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July.
Incubation requires approximately 63 to 68 days and hatching occurs from mid-August through early September.
“The best safety tip when it comes to alligators is awareness,” Thompson said. “People assume that if they cannot see an alligator right away, it isn’t there. Alligators are ambush predators and are very good at cryptic coloration or camouflage. Always assume an alligator is present in any body of water. Avoid swimming in the early morning or late afternoon and night.”
If an alligator approaches you
“Be aware and cautious of any alligator that approaches you,” Thompson said. “Alligators can be very curious animals and will investigate anything new in their territory.”
If they haven’t been fed by humans, Thompson said that they still have a healthy and natural “respect/fear of people and will observe at a distance.”
“If they approach closer than 4 to 5 feet, get back because the animal may see you as a source of food,” Thompson said.
Alligators are active when weather is warm
Anytime the weather is warm, Floridians and visitors should take precautionary measures when in or near the water to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators, according to Melody Kilborn, FWC S.W. region public information director.
“Alligators are most active and visible when the weather is warm and in some places in Florida, that can occur year-round,” Kilborn said. “Alligators can be found in all 67 Florida counties and have the potential to be found in any water body.”
By taking “simple precautionary measures,” Kilborn said, those who live or play near the water can reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators.
Kilborn suggested these tips while recreating near waterways:
• Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator and never feed one. When fed, alligators can overcome their natural wariness and learn to associate people with food.
• Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.
• Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets can resemble alligators’ natural prey.
If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWCs toll-free nuisance alligator hotline at 866-392-4286. FWC will then dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.
Let them be ... they were here first
“They (alligators) were here first so we should make every attempt to limit interaction and let them do their dance in peace,” North Port spokesperson Joshua Taylor said. “Understand that there is a higher risk of having an interaction with alligators this time of year.
“It’s also been very dry, so the creatures are on the move looking for viable water resources, as well. North Port has a vast canal system, so there is water nearly everywhere around the city.”
Taylor said to have a heightened sense of awareness when near area waterways.
“Let them be,” Taylor said. “If you hear something, just move along. Pay close attention when spending time around fresh or brackish water. You should only swim during daylight hours and within posted swimming areas. Children and pets playing in or around water should be closely supervised.
“Typically, if nobody has been feeding the animals, they’re just as scared of you as you are of them. Feeding alligators is illegal and dangerous. Alligators will associate people with food and overcome their fear of humans if they are fed.”
