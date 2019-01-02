An annual charitable fundraiser in Venice continues to glow and grow.
About 450 holiday-light-bedecked people and their bicycles rolled around Venice on Dec. 8, to combine fun with a chance to raise money for children in need.
The event was Glow Ride 2018, the fourth annual Glow Ride organized by Bicycles International, a bicycle dealership and repair shop at 1744 S. Tamiami Trail.
“This was our biggest one yet,” said Wesley Culpepper, owner of the local business. “Last year we had 330 riders.”
Culpepper said he started the Glow Ride in 2015 as simply a way for bicyclists to have fun. He figured a few dozen people might sign up, decorate themselves and their bikes and ride through town.
He was surprised when 120 people participated the first year. He decided that subsequent annual rides would include raising money for charity.
“This year the charity is The Twig Cares, a non-profit in Venice that helps children who are in foster care. The Twig Cares’ mission is to provide clothing and the tools and resources children need to overcome their circumstances and to succeed.
Culpepper said they would be able to donate clothes valued at more than $6,000 through the Glow Ride.
Sponsors of the event included organizations and businesses. Culpepper said participants paid a registration fee that covered the cost of a T-shirt for each rider.
During the Glow Ride, however, attire varied from rider to rider. Many riders wore costumes.
Decorations differed from bicycle to bicycle. Riders were astride decorated bicycles that varied from tricycles to beach bikes to sleek ones designed for speed.
Costumed M.J. Bellino was judged Queen of the Glow Ride.
Mark Paquin’s decorations got him crowned King of the Glow Ride.
The 450 riders started just after sunset at Sharkey’s On The Pier. They proceeded in a long, strung-out line down to the annual lighting of the city’s Christmas tree at The Monty Andrews Arboretum, through neighborhoods and down East Venice Avenue past appreciative onlookers strolling along the new sidewalk. People applauded elaborate costumes and displays of lights.
The Glow Ride was an eight-mile-long trip for riders.
“We had a good atmosphere,” Culpepper said. “And the weather was great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.