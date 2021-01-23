Police lights

SARASOTA — A 68-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck and killed in mid-Sarasota County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Saturday.

The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Wharf Road in the Vamo community, just north of Osprey, the FHP reported.

The man was trying to cross Tamiami Trail from a side access road when he rode into the path of a sedan driven by a 17-year-old male from Nokomis. He was struck and killed.

The driver and a 19-year-old female passenger, also from Nokomis, were not injured, the report states.

Troopers did not identify anyone in the crash in their initial report. Southbound Tamiami Trail was closed for several hours as emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, the FHP reports. 

