SARASOTA — A 68-year-old man riding a bicycle was struck and killed in mid-Sarasota County, the Florida Highway Patrol reported Saturday.
The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Wharf Road in the Vamo community, just north of Osprey, the FHP reported.
The man was trying to cross Tamiami Trail from a side access road when he rode into the path of a sedan driven by a 17-year-old male from Nokomis. He was struck and killed.
The driver and a 19-year-old female passenger, also from Nokomis, were not injured, the report states.
Troopers did not identify anyone in the crash in their initial report. Southbound Tamiami Trail was closed for several hours as emergency crews and investigators worked at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, the FHP reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.