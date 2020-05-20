LAUREL — A bicyclist was struck and killed on Saturday evening, at U.S. 41 and Laurel Road according to authorities.
The identity of the bicyclist was not released, officials said.
The name of the driver is not being identified either under new guidelines from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver was identified as a Venice woman, who is 84 years old. She was driving what is only described as a sports utility vehicle. In her car was a male passenger, who is 87.
Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Ken Watson said no other information would be released on the victim. In most reports in the last month, a victim’s age and residency was noted. He said that wouldn’t happen in this case.
“I can say he was local,” Watson said Tuesday afternoon.
Neither the driver nor the passenger were injured when the bicyclist was struck at 6:36 p.m., authorities said.
According to the report, the bicyclist was westbound and crossing the highway in the crosswalk “against a steady red pedestrian light located on each side of the intersection at Laurel Road.”
The SUV was going south in the right travel lane with a green light at Laurel Road.
“Non-Motorist 01 traveled directly into the path of Vehicle 01. Vehicle 01 struck the right side of the bicyclist with the front of Vehicle 01,” the report stated.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead by Sarasota County EMS at the scene. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to the FHP report.
U.S. 41 southbound at Laurel Road was closed for about three hours while the initial investigation was underway. A traffic homicide investigation, a standard name for a fatal crash on any road, remains underway, FHP said in its report.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Nokomis Fire Department also responded to the crash.
